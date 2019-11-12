SFA ROTC program one of 16 in nation invited to compete in West Point military competition

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin State University’s ROTC program has been selected among the nation’s elite programs to be invited to a prestigious military competition West Point.
The SFA ROTC program was invited to compete in the Sandhurst Military Skills Competition, where squads are required to perform a series of military tasks along a route that takes teams hours to complete.
The competitions are meant to challenge the cadets’ mental and physical toughness and to develop leadership while fostering teamwork and espirit-de-corps.
To receive the invitation, the cadets competed Oct. 18 & 19 in the Task Force Tomahawk Ranger Challenge competition at Fort Hood. Competitors included cadets from Baylor, TCU, Tarleton State, TAMU Central Texas, University of Texas Arlington, UNT, Mary Hardin Baylor, Prairie View, and Sam Houston State University.
For the first time in school history, SFA ROTC placed first in the task force competition, which allowed them to compete in the 5th Brigade ROTC Ranger Challenge Head to Head competition on Nov. 9 & 10.
Making school history yet again, SFA ROTC placed second to BYU and earned an opportunity to compete at Sandhurst in April 2020.
