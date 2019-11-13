East Texans on NFL Pro Bowl ballot

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The NFL Pro Bowl could feature several former East Texas high school athletes.
Voting got underway today for the event that will take place between the best of the NFC and AFC on January 26, 2020 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
No surprise on who those East Texans are:
- Kansas City quarterback Parick Mahomes - Whitehouse
- Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson - Palestine
- Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson – Groveton
- New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy - Lufkin
According to the NFL’s official release, players for the game are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be selected to the Pro Bowl. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, Dec. 14. Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
