East Texas Ag News: It’s time to stop automated irrigation on East Texas lawns

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Now is the time when homeowners should put an end to automated irrigation.
Grass needs far less water when it nears dormancy. If you water at all, just do so based on visible wilt until growth is suspended.
Then, if there is no active growth or grasses go dormant, you should stop watering completely.
According to county extension agents in Overton, this season has been warmer and drier than usual. So it all depends on the location and conditions.
Suspension of watering is typical between October and April for much of East Texas.
If you want to stay connected to the latest, local ag news, just click over to ETXAgNews.com.