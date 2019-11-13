First Alert: A chilly, light rain expected across East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - An upper level disturbance will bring us increasing clouds and a 60% chance of a light, chilly rain starting this evening, going through the overnight, and lasting through the first half of the day on Thursday.
Since temperatures will stay above freezing tonight, we do not expect any wintry mischief. However, it will remain on the cold side, with lows in the upper 30′s and daytime highs on Thursday only reaching the middle 40′s.
The chilly, light rain expected in the next 24 hours means you will want the jackets and rain gear to keep you both warm and dry in the short term.
The precipitation will exit stage left by Thursday afternoon, allowing skies to clear out across East Texas.
This will lead to sun-filled skies returning on Friday and Saturday with cold mornings giving way to cool afternoons and more seasonal temperatures in our part of the state.
Outside of a low-end rain chance on Sunday, the remainder of your extended forecast looks mostly clear and dry as temperatures begin to moderate and warm-up just a bit as we transition toward the middle of next week.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.