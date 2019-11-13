Native American group brings show of culture, heritage to SFA campus

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Stephen F. Austin State University celebrated Native American Heritage Month with a visual show from descendants of the earliest settlers of America.
The Great Promise for American Indians put on a show of heritage and cultural significance for a crowd of SFA students, faculty, and young student guests.
Every year, the university invites a special guest to help mark Native American Heritage Month. The purpose is to acknowledge the significance of this population’s history, culture, and contribution to modern American heritage.
Former U.S. President George H. W Bush established the commemorative month in 1990. The celebration gives Native American people the opportunity to express their concerns and find solutions for building bridges of understanding and friendship in their local areas.
The mission of Great Promise for American Indians is to “preserve the traditions, heritage, and culture of American Indians, and to support the health and education needs of their youth and families,” according to the group’s website.
