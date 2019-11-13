Texas Forest Country holds 2019 Economic Development Summit in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The 2019 Texas Forest Country Economic Development Summit in Lufkin featured new ideas to network and form alliances for the future of Deep East Texas.
The summit featured a special presentation by the relatively new East Texas Manufacturing Alliance (ETMA). The group provides training and recruitment opportunities to small-to-large manufacturers across a 12-county region.
“We are coming together with our community partners, which would be the chambers of commerce, the economic development, our school systems," said Tim Stacy, a stakeholder in ETMA.
“This is an alliance to pull together and share our requirements as kids come out of the school systems so they become successful at manufacturing."
In addition, the prestigious Silver Bucket Award went to San Augustine historian Betty Oglesbee. She joins a long list of East Texas who have been recognized for their effort to improve the region.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.