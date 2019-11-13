Wally Crittenden out as SFA soccer coach, promoted to administrative role

From SFA Athletics
SFA Athletic Director Ryan Ivey has announced the promotion of head soccer coach Wally Crittenden into an athletics administration role.
“Due to the impending retirement of Debbie Allport as the ticket manager, we have an opportunity to enhance our administrative team with the addition of Wally,” Ivey said. “It’s something Wally and I have extensively talked about during my 17 months on campus and a move that we feel will enhance our student athlete experience, as well as help us generate additional revenue streams."
Crittenden, who will make the full time move to administration on December 1, and Ivey will begin a national search for a new head soccer coach effective immediately.