Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We have a chilly afternoon ahead! Temperatures will only warm to the low 50s and skies will stay partly sunny. Overnight we will cool to the mid to upper 30s. Tomorrow a cold front will make its way through East Texas, bring showers to many of your southern counties. Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny and clear with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. On Sunday, more cloud cover will move in and we could see a few showers in the afternoon. A few of those showers could carry over into the start of the day on Monday. Besides a few clouds early, Monday will be mostly sunny and warm, in the low 60s. Tuesday will be our warmest day, with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and sunny skies.