AAA Texas: Gas prices down slightly as Thanksgiving holiday nears

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.26 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is two cents less than on this day last week and is 11 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.43 while drivers in Tyler and Victoria are paying the least at $2.19 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.61, which is two cents less compared to this day last week and six cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.