Amber Alert issued for 3 missing Montana children
The Demontigny children Lianna, 3, Raelynn, 5, and Tony, 1, are the subject of an Amber Alert. All are missing from the Great Falls, Mont. area since Nov. 14. (Source: Missingkids.org)
November 14, 2019 at 3:50 PM CST - Updated November 14 at 3:55 PM

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (KEVN/KOTA TV) – An Amber Alert has been issued in Montana for three children reportedly taken by non-custodial parents with a history of drugs and violence.

The suspects are 28-year-old Tony Demontigny and 30-year-old Ellaura Wright. They are reportedly in one of these vehicles: a blue 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe with Montana license plate 222599B, or a white 2001 Chevrolet Malibu with Montana license plate 2247308.

The Demontigny children are 5-year-old Raelynn, 3-year-old Lianna and 1-year-old Tony.

The children were last seen Thursday in Great Falls, Montana.

Anyone with information on these children can call the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office at 406-836-7380.

