Sheriff confirms death of Carthage ISD student in ATV wreck

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Panola County Sheriff Kevin Lake confirms that a young person has died as the result of a wreck.
Lake released the following statement to KLTV:
"Panola County Sheriff’s dispatch received a 911 call reporting a possible ATV accident just outside the city of Carthage on Wednesday afternoon. The accident occurred on private property. The accident resulted in the tragic death of a Carthage ISD student.
No other information is available at this time. Please lift this family up in your prayers in the days and months to come."
The Carthage Independent School District posted the following statement on Facebook about the loss of the student:
We are saddened at the loss of one of our students this evening. Out of respect for the family, we will keep the student’s identity confidential. Please keep the student’s family in your prayers at this time. Grief counselors and pastors will be on campus tomorrow to assist students in need.
