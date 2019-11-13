East Texas student-athletes sign NLIs

November 13, 2019 at 10:15 PM CST - Updated November 13 at 10:52 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It was a busy day for student athletes in East Texas as they signed their National Letters of Intent.

In Douglass, Wyatt Tucker will be heading to Texas A&M. The senior pitcher is 15-0 as a starter for the Indians. As a freshman he won the District newcomer of the year. As a sophomore he was the District MVP.

Hudson catcher Benn Penn will stay close to home and attend Angelina College. As a junior Penn was the District’s Defensive player of the year. He threw out 60 percent of runners that tried to steal on him. As a Sophomore he was the District Newcomer of the year.

Central Heights senior Volleyball player Chloe Cook will be heading to Campbell University to play Division I volleyball. Cook has been selected to three All-State teams. She was a member of the Texas All-Star team and a captain. She is currently leading 3A in Texas with 751 kills. It is 3rd overall in the state.

In Nacogdoches the biggest signing of the day came in the form of 6′8′' Nana Antwi-Boasiako. The Nacogdoches senior will stay at home and play for the Lumberjacks. Nana is one of the top 50 players in the state. It is a steal for SFA.

