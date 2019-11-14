First Alert: Drying out and clearing out as we round out the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been a cloudy, cold, rainy, and downright raw day across the Piney Woods.
The rain will depart the scene and exit stage left this evening, giving way to clearing skies as our low pressure system skirts off to the east.
High pressure building into our region will lead to sun-filled skies returning on Friday and Saturday with cold mornings and a possible light freeze giving way to cool afternoons and more seasonal temperatures in our part of the state.
A weak frontal boundary looks to move in late Sunday and into Monday of next week. With limited moisture in place, no rain is expected at this time.
This frontal boundary is rather weak, which means we will not see any notable drop in temperatures behind its passage. Instead, we will be in store for chilly nights giving way to seasonally cool, but pleasant afternoons for the first half of next week as the bitter cold retreats to the north.
With southerly winds returning by the middle of next week, we will start to undergo a notable warming trend as daytime highs climb into the 70′s by the time we head toward the back half of next week.
