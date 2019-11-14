Lufkin police: Man who allegedly robbed Which Wich at gunpoint now in custody

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - With the help of an alert Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputy, Lufkin police officers tracked down the man who allegedly robbed a sandwich shop at gunpoint Wednesday evening and arrested him.
Daryus, Wooten, 19, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a first-degree felony aggravated robbery charge. His bond amount has been set at $75,000 for the charge.
According to a press release, Lufkin police officers responded to the Which Wich restaurant located at 4605 S. Medford Drive at 8:49 p.m. Wednesday to check out a report of a robbery in progress. When the LPD officers got to the scene, they found that the suspect had already left the scene.
An employee told the officers that when he went to take the trash out, he was met by a masked man with a pink and black pistol, the press release stated.
“The suspect followed the employee back into the store and had him empty the register and safe,” the press release. “The suspect then fled the scene an older-model, white sedan that resembled a police car, according to a witness.”
At that point, the Lufkin Police Department contacted surrounding law enforcement agencies and asked them to be on the lookout for the suspect’s vehicle. At 9:08 p.m., an ACSO deputy spotted a white Mercury Grand Marquis leaving the South Loop Crossing area and got its license plate number, the press release stated.
A short time later, another ACSO deputy confirmed that the Mercury had returned to its registered address in the 300 block of Whipporwill Drive.
“By 9:11 p.m., officers had surrounded the home and contact was made with the homeowner,” the press release stated. “Four people were there at the time, including 19-year-old Daryus Wooten. Officers were given permission to search the home.”
When the LPD officers searched Wooten’s bedroom, they found clothing that matched clothing worn during the robbery, a pink and black pistol, and the money from the restaurant, the press release stated.
Wooten was arrested at 9:23 p.m. Wednesday and charged with aggravated robbery.
