EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Grab the umbrella before heading out the door. Light rain and drizzle will be likely along and south of I-20 through midday. As a weak cold front moves in around lunch time, the moisture will be pushed south during the afternoon with clearing from north to south this evening. Temperatures will stay steady in the mid to upper 30s this morning and only reach the upper 40s this afternoon. Clear skies tonight mean temperatures will drop close to freezing by early Friday morning. Sunny and cool Friday afternoon with temperatures reaching the mid 50s by afternoon. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy through the weekend. Morning lows will be in the 30s but afternoon highs will reach near 60 degrees. A slight chance for rain returns Sunday night into early Monday morning with another weak cold front. Despite the cold front early in the week, temperatures finally return to near average by midweek.