Sheriff’s office: Suspect who made threat canceling Jinks concert to be arrested

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TEXAS (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office says they know the identity of the suspect who made a threat that led to the cancellation of the Cody Jinks Concert on Oct. 26.
The sheriff’s office received a full confession from the suspect, who allegedly called the Nacogdoches County Civic Center the morning of the concert and said he planned to shoot several people during the performance.
The sheriff’s office reported they provided the management staff updates about the investigation and they eventually made the decision to cancel the show. The performance has been rescheduled for Jan. 25, 2020, at the Nacogdoches County Civic Center.
According to the sheriff’s office, the technology used to make the phone call made it difficult to trace. Since the threat was made, investigators have worked to identify the suspect and determine what threat they posed to the public. The sheriff’s office reported they were able to identify a person of interest through evidence obtained during the investigation.
“The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office can report that the suspect, in this case, is in fact without a doubt the person who placed this phone call and is not a threat to the public,” the sheriff’s office stated in a press release.
The sheriff’s office reported they received a full confession along with the motive from the suspect on the morning of Nov. 14. They stated they are in the process of obtaining a warrant for the suspect’s arrest.
They also reported they plan to release the suspect’s identity, along with the motive for the call, at a later date.
