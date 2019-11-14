Smith County mother-daughter duo allegedly used witchcraft, voodoo to spook couple

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Flint mother and daughter have been arrested after they allegedly stalked the daughter’s husband’s ex.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Jaclyn Cirra Feagin 24, used pictures of the victim, a woman who previously had dated Feagin’s husband, to make objects related to voodoo, witchcraft, and satanism to “cause her to feel harassed, annoyed, alarmed, abused, tormented, embarrassed or offended.” Detectives with Tyler Police Department say that Feagin and her mother, Kristina Ferguson, 46, created the objects and then together placed them on the property of the victim and her current boyfriend and his daughter.
The items were:
* A picture of the victim with a red pentagram drawn across her face, with a burned blue candle beside the picture. This was placed on the couple’s front porch on June 15, 2019.
* A pair of black male boxer shorts with a note stating, “just thought you should know,” left on the victim’s vehicle on August 1, 2019.
* A mason jar filled with sand, a small voodoo doll with pins in its head, face, and heart, a burned blue candle, and symbols or “sigils” from the Raven of Antimony literature. Each sigil represented “horror, death, pain, insanity, delusion, and destruction.” The mason jar was covered in these sigils and left on the victim’s vehicle on September 13, 2019.
* A black leather scroll wrapped in rope and dipped into a red substance. Inside the scroll was a photo of the victim with a message written in Latin, along with the victim’s initials and birthdate. The Latin curse was threatening pestilence, bloodshed, fire and death. It was left on the victim’s car on September 24, 2019.
According to the affidavit, using surveillance from the home of the victim and her boyfriend, detectives confirmed the dates of the offenses and saw Ferguson on the video placing some of the objects and then jumping back into the car with the daughter and leaving.
The victim told detectives she felt constantly in fear for her own safety and the safety of her boyfriend and his little girl.
The detectives interviewed all parties involved and based on the facts and information given, believed probable cause existed to arrest Jaclyn Feagin for the offense of Stalking, a third-degree felony. Her bond was set at $75,000. She bonded out of jail.
Kristina Ferguson was placed under arrest and charged with Stalking, a third-degree felony, and placed under $150,000 bond with the following conditions: she cannot communicate in any manner nor go within 100 feet of the person, residence, business, school, child care facility, or any other place the victim, her boyfriend and his daughter may be. She is not allowed to drink or possess alcohol, drugs or narcotics, and she may not commit any other offense against the state.
