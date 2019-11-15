First Alert: Drying out with lots of blue sky this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - High pressure building into our region will lead to lots of sun-filled skies this weekend with cold mornings giving way to seasonally cool afternoons.
We may see a few passing clouds move in on Sunday afternoon, but no rain is expected, which means your outdoor plans are good to go this weekend.
A weak frontal boundary will move in early next week, which means we will not see any notable drop in temperatures behind its passage. Instead, we will be in store for chilly nights giving way to seasonally cool, but pleasant afternoons for the first half of next week as the bitter cold retreats to the north.
With southerly winds returning by the middle of next week, we will start to undergo a notable warming trend as daytime highs climb into the 70′s by the time we head toward the middle-to-latter part of next week.
Our next rain chance will not return until next Thursday and Friday when our next weather maker and cold front encroach on East Texas.
