Conflicting White House accounts of 1st Trump-Zelenskiy call

Other officials noted that staffers tasked with writing readouts typically haven't listened in on the president's calls and instead rely on others to brief them. They are often under a time crunch driven by NSC staffers eager to have the U.S. readouts come out before the other nations releases their own accounts. Sometimes, they said, the administration simply doesn’t want to recount everything discussed. Other times, they have decided the best course of action is not to release a readout at all.