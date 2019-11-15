Rustic Salmon Cakes with Spiced Waffles & Mary Rose Sauce by Chef Simon Webster

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Chef Simon Webster of Sabor a Pasion Estate and Vineyards in Palestine has a new recipe to share with us: Rustic Salmon Cakes with Spiced Waffles & Mary Rose Sauce. Try this for a nice lunch this weekend!
Rustic Salmon Cakes with Spiced Waffles & Mary Rose Sauce
Waffles:
2 cups flour
1 tablespoon sugar
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
1/2 tsp turmeric
1/4 tsp salt
2 eggs
3/4 cup milk
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
Salmon Cakes:
2 (8 oz) salmon filets, roughly chopped in small pieces
4 cloves garlic, chopped fine
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 tsp black pepper
1 egg white
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
Sauce:
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons tomato ketchup
Juice of 1/2 lemon
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 teaspoon sriracha
To make the waffles, combine the dry ingredients in a bowl and stir to combine. Add the eggs, milk and oil and stir to combine. Make waffles according waffle maker instructions. Makes 4 large waffles.
To make the salmon cakes, combine the chopped salmon, garlic, parsley, salt and pepper. Add the egg white and fresh lemon juice. Press into four large patties. Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add the oil and sear the patties on both sides. Transfer to a 350 degree oven to cook completely, if desired.
To make the sauce, combine all ingredients in a bowl and stir to combine. When ready to serve, place a waffle on a plate and top with a salmon cake. Drizzle with sauce.
Recipe by Simon Webster, Sabor a Pasion Estate & Vineyard, www.saborapasion.com, 903-729-9500, simon@saborapasion.com
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.