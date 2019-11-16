Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good afternoon, East Texas! Another beautiful day today as highs reached into the upper 50s and low 60s. Our mostly clear skies will remain into the evening hours and with calm winds, you can expect another quick drop in temperatures tonight. Tomorrow we’ll wake up cold in the middle 30s but lots of sunshine. Southerly winds will warm us back into the middle 60s by tomorrow afternoon before a weak cold front arrives later in the afternoon. This front will likely not produce any rainfall but will add a bit more cloud cover to the sky late on Sunday and early on Monday before skies clear again. Monday starts off chilly in the lower 40s but our warming trend continues into the middle to upper 60s by the afternoon. Lower 70s for your Tuesday afternoon highs as yet another weak front moves through East Texas. Another uptick in cloud cover expected but again we are expected to stay dry. Low 70s and increasing clouds for your Wednesday with a slight chance for a few pm showers. A stronger cold front will move into East Texas later Thursday/early Friday and will lead to showers and isolated thunderstorms for Thursday and the better part of Friday before clearing out overnight into Saturday morning. Temperatures behind this cold front will drop into the upper 50s by Friday afternoon and middle 50s for Saturday afternoon. Be sure to enjoy those 70s next week while they last!