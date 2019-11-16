Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It is a clear but chilly start to your Saturday with temperatures in the upper 30s. By the afternoon we will warm to the low 60s and continue to see sunny skies. Overnight we will cool to the mid-30s. Tomorrow will be a similar day with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the low to mid-60s. For the start of the next work week, a few extra clouds will move in as we will see afternoon highs in the upper 60s. The low 70s return for Wednesday and Thursday day, but so rain chances. We could see a few stray showers on Wednesday afternoon, with more widespread showers expected Thursday. More rain will carry over into Friday as temperatures dip below average once more, into the upper 50s.