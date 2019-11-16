Traffic signals in use on SH 103 bridge during erosion repairs

ANGELINA/NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A temporary traffic signal has been placed for traffic control as work begins at the SH 103 East Bridge over Lake Sam Rayburn to repair erosion at abutments caused by flooding earlier this year.
Signals are placed at each end of the bridge in Angelina and Nacogdoches counties to allow one lane of traffic to cross the bridge as work is being done. The signals are expected to remain in place until spring, 2020, when the project is slated for completion.
“We want motorists to be aware of the traffic signals and prepare to stop as they approach the bridge on each side,” said Rhonda Oaks, public information officer for the Lufkin District. “We have used this type of traffic control on other projects and it works well when 24-hour traffic control is needed. We expect it to also work well on this project since work is being done on both sides of the road and will require lane closures throughout the length of the project.”
Stateline Construction, LLC, Quitman TX, is contractor for the $2.1 million project that includes bridge maintenance and erosion repairs at the impacted bridge abutments in both counties.
As this work begins, motorists are urged to be cautious in the area and obey all traffic control in place. Expect intermittent delays as work progresses. Reduce speed and stay alert for workers and moving equipment through the project area.
For more information on construction statewide and road closures, visit drivetexas.org. For more information, contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or (936) 633-4395.
