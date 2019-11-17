Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.
According to the sheriff’s office, Jimmy Ray Anderson, 74, is 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 210 pounds with short gray hair and a long gray beard.
The sheriff’s office said he was last seen wearing a white shirt, jeans and gray house shoes.
He was last seen at approximately 3 a.m. on November 17 driving a 2002 white Chevrolet extended cab pickup with Texas plate LP1JT203, in the area of County Road 4326 in Tenaha.
The sheriff’s office said if you have any information or have seen him to contact them at 936-598-5601.
