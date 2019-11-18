First Alert: Warming up before clouds and rain return late this week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - High pressure will dominate our weather landscape in the short term, which means the sun-filled skies and gorgeous weather will continue for at least one more day.
With surface winds out of the west and then shifting to the south by the mid-week time frame, we will continue the warming trend as it will feel great to be outdoors the next few days.
Mornings will remain chilly, but afternoon highs will start to climb the proverbial ladder, going from the lower 70′s today to the upper 70′s by Wednesday.
Look for clouds to start rolling back in by Wednesday as southerly winds start to bring some Gulf of Mexico moisture north and in our direction.
Eventually, those clouds will thicken and produce some rain showers by the end of the week. The end of week rain chances will also come with our next cold frontal passage, which is on schedule to sweep through on Friday.
This end of week front will not be as strong as the past few fronts, but it will cool us back down to more seasonal norms as we head into the upcoming weekend.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.