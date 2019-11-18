Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: This afternoon we will see clear and sunny skies with temperatures in the low 70s. Overnight, we will cool to the upper 40s. Tomorrow will be a similar day with plenty of sunshine, and even a few degrees warmer in the mid-70s. Wednesday will still be warm, in the 70s but mostly cloudy skies will move in as well as the chance for a few showers in the afternoon. A cold front is making its way towards East Texas on Thursday. This will bring us widespread shower and breezy winds. On Friday we will continue to see the showers and have a better chance of seeing a few isolated thundershowers. Temperatures will be on their way down as the weekend starts, only warming to the mid-50s despite the return of sunshine. Sunday we will dip back into the low 60s and see mostly sunny skies.