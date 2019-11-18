UPDATE: Family confirms identity of man involved in Duncan shooting

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Duncan Police Department is beginning the investigation into what happened at the Duncan Walmart on Monday morning.
DETAILS
Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford is not confirming many details but here are a few things we know:
- The initial 911 call came in at 9:53 a.m.
- The victims included a woman and a man located in a car in the Walmart parking lot.
- The shooter also died at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Family members have confirmed his identity as Yayo Varela, Jr.
- At least nine shots were fired during the incident.
- The two victims had been inside the Walmart before the shooting but the shooter was never inside the store.
- A connection has not been confirmed between the victims and shooter.
- The female victim was an employee at Walmart.
- An armed civilian was at the scene but police say they can not confirm if he intervened before the shooter killed himself.
- No names or ages of the two other victims have been released at this time.
STATEMENTS
Congressman Tom Cole (OK-04) released the following statement about the shooting:
“I am deeply grieved by the tragedy that took place this morning in Duncan. Worlds were indeed shaken and changed forever by this devasting incident, and my thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, many loved ones and the entire Duncan community."
“As we await answers on what led to the incident, I remain confident in members of our law enforcement to investigate and keep us all appropriately informed.”
