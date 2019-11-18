Shelby County Sheriff’s Office releases name of man found dead after house fire

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (News Release) - On November 17, 2019, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to a structure fire on County Road 4084 off FM 415. The first deputy on scene arrived to find a house that was burned completely down. The callers advised they were told that the house next to their land had burned sometime during the night. The house, which is used as a camp house, is in a remote location on this county road.
Lieutenant Investigator Del Birdwell responded to the scene to perform the fire investigation. Upon arrival, Birdwell was informed by SCSO Deputy Jake Gross that it was believed someone was in the residence. Upon investigation of the remaining structure, the remains of an occupant were found in the structure.
Utilizing information obtained from the caller and information from the vehicle, the deceased was determined to be Procoro Hernandez of Willis Point. In speaking with callers, Hernandez was seen the day prior and was going hunting that afternoon. It appears he came back to the camp and loaded all of his gear and spent the night with intentions of leaving Sunday morning. It is believed that the fire happened during the night as the house was a total loss and partially burned out.
Justice of the Peace Precinct 5 Tracy Broadway performed the inquest and Taylor Funeral Home took possession of the body. The initial fire investigation indicates that the fire started from a wood heater in the front of the house.
Birdwell was assisted by SCSO deputies Jake Gross, Josh Tipton, and Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Sam Anderson. Special thanks to Timpson Fire Department for their assistance at the scene.