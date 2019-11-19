Alto girls basketball staying positive, even without home court

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - The Alto girls basketball team is playing the 2019-20 season with a no-quit attitude.
The team has no home court because of the April tornadoes that destroyed the high school. The team is practicing at the Hilltop Baptist Church gym.
"I was wanting to do a summer program here at the church, " Alto Girls basketball coach Sharae Schmitt said. “I asked and they said, ‘That’s fine,’ and gave me a key. The tornado happened and we couldn’t have the summer team but they let us keep the gym for the high school team. I appreciate the church so much. We went from not having a gym to the tennis courts and now we have a goal. Our motto this year is ‘no excuses’. It doesn’t matter if we have one goal or no goals, we are going to fight.”
On Monday the team faced another obstacle with a power outage in the area forcing the team to practice on the church parking lot with no baskets.
“They are fighters,” Schmitt said. “I am not saying they don’t have bad games. I am not saying it isn’t tough. They fight. They give 110 percent and that is all I can ask for.”
Until the campus has a gym again the team will play all their games at their opponents venue.
“It is going to be difficult because we are on somebody else’s turf,” Alto senior Makayla Black said."They know the goals and they know the gym. We just have to come and give it our all."
Their next game is Tuesday night in San Augustine at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.