Alto girls basketball staying positive, even without home court

"I was wanting to do a summer program here at the church, " Alto Girls basketball coach Sharae Schmitt said. “I asked and they said, ‘That’s fine,’ and gave me a key. The tornado happened and we couldn’t have the summer team but they let us keep the gym for the high school team. I appreciate the church so much. We went from not having a gym to the tennis courts and now we have a goal. Our motto this year is ‘no excuses’. It doesn’t matter if we have one goal or no goals, we are going to fight.”