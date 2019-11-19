East Texas Ag News: Spotting brown patch fungus in St. Augustine lawns

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - As cooler and wetter weather makes its way into East Texas, St. Augustine lawns can start to develop problems with brown patch fungus.
According to county extension agents in Overton, the disease appears in more or less of a circular patch with brown grass in the center. And there’s a halo of yallowing grass at the edge of the patch.
You can test to see if you have brown patch fungus by gently pulling on an individual yellowing or brown grass blade. If they pull easily and appear rotted at the base then it’s brown patch.
If you have brown patch then don’t water in the evening and contact your local county extension agent about management.
