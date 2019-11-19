First Alert: Increasing clouds and warming up the next couple of days

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The warm weather will continue for a couple of more days despite the fact that clouds will be on the increase on Wednesday due to southerly winds coming in off the Gulf of Mexico.
A storm system in Baja, California will also be responsible for increasing clouds coming in from the southwest the next couple of days, meaning we will not be seeing much in the way of sunshine in the days ahead.
Eventually, those clouds will thicken and produce some rain showers by the end of the week. The end of week rain chances will also come with our next cold frontal passage, which is on schedule to sweep through on Friday.
This end of week front will not be as strong as the past few fronts, but it will cool us back down to more seasonal norms as we clear out the skies into the upcoming weekend.
