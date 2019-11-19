EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A cool start to the morning with temperatures in the 40s. Another beautiful day is ahead with lots of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 70s this afternoon. Cloud cover increases tomorrow and winds pick up, gusting to 20 mph out of the south by Wednesday afternoon. Chances for rain return late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning and Thursday looks to be a dreary, drizzly day with light showers off and on all day long. Temperatures will still stay mild through Thursday afternoon, but the cold front arrives Friday. This brings a better chance for rainfall across East Texas and cooler temperatures. Highs on Friday will only reach near 60 degrees. Rain clears overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon becomes partly cloudy but cooler with highs only in the upper 50s. Mostly sunny and cool on Sunday. Temperatures Sunday morning will drop into the 30s, but reach the lower 60s by afternoon.