NISD board hear from superintendent search firms

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The search for a permanent Nacogdoches ISD superintendent is expected to progress this week.
Monday afternoon the board heard from two superintendent search firms.
Interim superintendent Alton Frailey recently announced he’s ready to retire after filling the post in March of last year.
Presentations came from Arrow Educational Services” and TASB Executive Search Services.
The board won’t take action until Thursday night at the full board meeting.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.