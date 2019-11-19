Red Zone Top 10 Area Round

4. San Augustine (10-0) Last Week 5– San Augustine was pushed to their limit early in the season against Garrison. This past week in the rematch they left no doubt they are one of the top 2 teams in race for a 2A Region III title. The Wolves won 49-10. The game was 21-7 after the first quarter and it was clear who the better team was. This week San Augustine travels to Crockett to meet up with Normangee. In two weeks the Wolves could meet up with Alto but in this crazy playoff race you can not look past your opponent because Normangee is looking to be the one to upset the big, bad Wolves.