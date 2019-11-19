Red Zone Top 10 Area Round

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE/KLTV) - We have made it to the final Red Zone Top 10 of the season. It has been a fun first run. There have been some surprises and maybe sometimes we did not get it right but the one thing that is true about the list is that it is hard to get on. With so many good teams someone is always left off.
Now to this week’s list. A team that has been near the top is no longer on the lost. Lufkin’s 41-35 loss in double OT sent the Pack off the list. It is not that Lufkin is not a top 10 team in the region but as the playoffs push forward this week’s list will feature only teams still in the playoffs. Marshall is in the same predicament. Both the Panthers and the Mavericks were victims of a crazy Bi-district round that saw 8 No. 1 seeds in the 5A DI and 5A DII brackets lose to No.4 seeds.
1. Longview (11-0) Last Week: 1 – The Lobos won their opening playoff game over Temple 41-10. There were many questions about the Lobos early in the season but Longview seems to just keep winning. In football it is all about momentum and it seems the team has yet to lose any since the start of the 2018 season a year ago. Lonview will now match up with Dallas Jesuit. The Lobos have a 7-0 record over the metroplex team all-time and in 2017 beat them 75-43.
2. Carthage (11-0) Last Week: 2 – Carthage walked away from the Tomato Bowl on Friday night with a 49-14 victory over Athens in the Bi-District round. The team has not had a bad game yet this year and look poised for another deep run. They are not satisfied with a deep run if it ends early. The Bulldogs know they missed a chance at another state title last year and plan on their season ending at Jerry World this year.
3. Diboll: Last Week: 4 – Diboll made a statement in the Bi-district round with a 50-2 victory. This Lumberjack team is special and is a real contender for state. They will pound you into submission with their running game and the defense is no joke either. Head coach Blake Morrison has been building something special. It is no surprise they beat Buna. The real test to see how playoff ready the Lumberjacks are is this week against Cameron Yoe. Last year Diboll lost to Yoe in the Area round 59-34.
4. San Augustine (10-0) Last Week 5– San Augustine was pushed to their limit early in the season against Garrison. This past week in the rematch they left no doubt they are one of the top 2 teams in race for a 2A Region III title. The Wolves won 49-10. The game was 21-7 after the first quarter and it was clear who the better team was. This week San Augustine travels to Crockett to meet up with Normangee. In two weeks the Wolves could meet up with Alto but in this crazy playoff race you can not look past your opponent because Normangee is looking to be the one to upset the big, bad Wolves.
5. Alto (11-0) Last Week: 6 – Alto had the honor of winning the first playoff game hosted by the Tomato Bowl in 16 years. From the opening drive it was clear Alto would be the winners. Congratulations to Cayuga for making the playoffs but Alto was the better team. Vidarius High led the team with over 200 yards and five touchdowns. Alto gets a much harder opponent this week with Joaquin. The Rams shut out Shelbyville 39-0 in their opening playoff game.
6. Malakoff (10-1) Last Week: 8 – The Malakoff Tigers had a big opening win against Commerce to start their run back to the state title game. The only difference is this time they hope to leave with a state title. Malakoff will have a tough second round opponent in Jefferson. Last year many people saw Jefferson as the favorite to make it to state out of the region but Malakoff ended those dreams for Bulldogs fans in the Area Round. Now the two teams meet again in the same round with Jefferson looking to play spoiler.
7. Newton (10-1) Last Week: 7 – The Newton Eagles held what appeared to be a comfortable lead over New Diana last Thursday. But the fog rolled in and some strange things happened. The fog made it hard for defenses to play and New Diana started to make a comeback but it was too late in the game and Newton won 52-42. Now Newton will meet up with Troup, a team they easily handled last year in the 3rd round of the playoffs.
8. Mount Enterprise (10-1) Last Week: 10 – Mount Enterprise was in the middle of a social media storm last week about why so many teams are allowed in the playoffs. It was not because of anything the Wildcats did. It was about their opponent. Era finished the season 0-10 and 0-3 in district play. Era’s district had only four teams compete in varsity football so by default they earned the final playoff spot. Mount Enterprise did what was expected and won 44-0. They now take a trip to Palestine Westwood to take on Dawson in round 2.
9. Sabine (10-1) Last Week: NR – Sabine is back in the Red Zone Top 10 after beating Mount Vernon on Saturday. The Cardinals dream season continued with their first playoff win in over 80 years. Now they look to make more history when they travel to Paris on Friday to take on Pottsboro.
10. Spring Hill (6-5) Last Week: NR – The Panthers make the list for the first time this season. Spring Hill had not been to the playoffs since 2007 and not won a game in the playoffs since 2004. The 15 year drought is over with Spring Hill beating Caddo Mills last week. It gets tough for the Panthers this week. They have a matchup with State ranked No.2 Connally.