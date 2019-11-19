VIDEO: Lufkin Crime Stoppers: Suspects stole pickup from motel in less than 90 seconds

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It took two thieves less than 90 seconds to break into a Ford F-350 pickup on Oct. 29 and then drive it out of the parking lot of a Lufkin motel, according to a bulletin on the Crime Stoppers website.
According to the bulletin, the truck theft occurred in the parking of Lufkin’s Motel 6, which is located on South Timberland Drive, at 2 a.m. on Oct. 29.
“In October, Crime Stoppers profiled an attempted theft of a 2004 F-350 from the parking lot of HEB in Lufkin,” the bulletin states. “We explained then that thieves have figured out how to defeat the door locks and ignition switch of some Ford F-250 and F-350 trucks, and this week, we have video that shows just how quickly they can do it.”
In the video, two people walk from Timberland Drive into the motel’s parking lot. They go directly to the Ford F-350.
“Less than 90 seconds later, the truck is driven away,” the bulletin states. “No broken glass, no alarms, and no witnesses. The victim woke the next morning to find they were without transportation.”
The truck’s GPS device helped officers locate and recover the stolen F-350.
“The person in possession of the truck purchased it through Facebook for $600,” the Crime Stoppers bulletin states. “The low price was alleged to be due to the seller having lost the title. Detectives are working the case from the seller angle, but Crime Stoppers has reward money available for a tip that helps identify the two who stole the truck.”
The bulletin states that if an anonymous tip helps identify the thieves before detectives solve the case on their own, the tip will be eligible for a cash reward.
If you watch the video and think you can identify the thieves, click the “Solve This” button on the Lufkin Crime Stoppers website. Tipsters may also use the Crime Stoppers app or call (936) 639-TIPS.
“Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and an anonymous, crime-solving tip might be eligible for a reward,” the bulletin states. “The entire Crime Stoppers process, from tip to reward, is handled without identifying the tipster. No one will know who you are.”
