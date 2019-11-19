Webxtra: NTCC softball picks up two players from Angelina County

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Northeast Texas Community College softball program has seen success in the past when it comes to recruiting in the Lufkin area.
Coach Jessica Keith is hoping the same thing happens again this year. Keith was in Lufkin this afternoon to see her two newest players sign with the team.
The team picked up Central catcher KK Hancock and Hudson third basemen Hanna Hall.
We caught up with the two players on their big day and those interviews can be seen below:
