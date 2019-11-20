Manhunt subject Nathan Lamar found inside attic of home he broke into

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Law enforcement officers from various agencies have located the subject of a manhunt.
Police were looking for a suspect, Nathan Lamar, 19, in the area of FM 2021 and Ransom Brown Road after he allegedly fired shots at deputies.
Captain Alton Lenderman said they had initially been looking for Lamar in connection with car thefts in the area.
A resident within a mile of the scene where shots were fired called the sheriff’s office to report their home had been broken into. Sheriff deputies and and Lufkin Police Department SWAT team went to the house. During the search, they found Lamar hiding in the attic. There were no further shots fired, and he was taken into custody.
Multiple charges are pending against Lamar.
PREVIOUS:
Lenderman reported a man spotted what he believed to be his stolen vehicle and started to pursue it on Wednesday morning. Deputies became involved in the pursuit which ended when the suspect, later identified as Lamar, crashed and fled on foot.
Lenderman said the suspect had been spotted several times throughout the day. Lenderman said the last time they found him, they made contact with him but he started firing a gun at them. Deputies returned fire but the man ran into the woods, Lenderman said.
Lenderman reported Lamar is wearing a red plaid shirt and jeans.
That intersection is blocked from traffic and Lenderman asks residents in the area to remain indoors as the search continues.
A nearby resident, Marie Luckie, said she was outside her home when bullets shot into it.
“One shot went by my head and through the wall,” Luckie said.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.