East Texas Ag News: Mixed levels of success for sorghum producers in 2019

An AgriLife extension agronomist reports that texas sorghum producers experienced mixed levels of success in 2019.
And that’s mostly due to the moisture levels on a field-by-field basis.
Moisture is always a major factor for any crop in Texas, but sorghum yields around the state showcased how timing and too much or too little rain can impact plant performance.
Sorghum acres were down this year, but sorghum yields in some parts of the coastal bend and upper gulf coast were very good due to favorable growing conditions.
Sorghum yields are typically around 56-hundred pounds per acre in those regions., but many producers reported 65-hundred to eight-thousand pounds per acre.
