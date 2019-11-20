First Alert: Staying warm and humid until our next cold front arrives Friday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Warm, southerly winds have led to unseasonably warm conditions returning to East Texas along with more clouds and humidity.
We will hang on to these clouds for the rest of the week as the warmth and humidity will remain in place. The clouds may produce a few sprinkles or light showers on Thursday, but the odds of rain is only at 30%. Outside of any showers, it will remain warm and breezy under cloudy skies.
Our next cold front is still on schedule to push through the Piney Woods on Friday afternoon, bringing us a 70% chance of passing rain showers followed by a wind shift, one that will scour out the moisture and usher in some cooler temperatures just in time for the weekend.
The weekend will feature chilly mornings giving way to cool afternoons under lots of sunshine. Overall, it will be another pleasant weekend in East Texas.
A western storm system looks to drag in a Pacific cold front by next Tuesday, which could bring us a few scattered thunderstorms followed by more cooler air arriving just in time for the big travel Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.