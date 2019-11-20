Friendly competition between Jacksonville first responders to benefit blood bank

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Intercity rivalry will take on a much different look when the Jacksonville Fire Department and Jacksonville Police Department compete in a contest that will benefit blood banks in the area.
First responders will compete in the Battle of the Badges on Friday, Nov. 22. The event will be a competition to give more blood than the other department.
Members of both departments will donate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Whataburger located on South Jackson Street in Jacksonville. All donations will be provided to Carter BloodCare.