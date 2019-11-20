EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting out with some patchy, dense fog, especially in far southern counties of East Texas this morning. Expect cloud cover to increase through the day today becoming mostly cloudy by midday. A sprinkle or two is possible today, but more likely chances for rain will be in the forecast for the end of the work week. Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid 70s and south winds will be breezy at times with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tomorrow, expect a dreary, damp day. Overcast skies and the chance for drizzle and light rain off and on all day long. Temperatures will still be mild in the lower 70s but a cold front is on the way for Friday. Rain chances along the cold front Friday will bring some moderate showers to East Texas. Temperatures will begin in the 60s Friday morning and fall into the 50s by Friday afternoon as the cold front moves north to south across the region. Rain ends Friday night and though Saturday will start mostly cloudy, skies will gradually clear through the early afternoon. Saturday’s high temperatures will only reach the upper 50s but a warming trend begins Sunday with highs back in the 60s heading into next week.