Nacogdoches County unveils highway memorial signs dedicated to fallen law enforcement officers

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TEXAS (KTRE) - Nacogdoches County along with the Texas Department of Transportation are unveiling three highway memorial signs dedicated to law enforcement officers.
Highway signs dedicated to Constable Darrell Edward Lunsford Sr., Sergeant Tom Anderson Sitton, and Deputy Sheriff Raymond Bradley Jimmerson are being unveiled on Wednesday throughout Nacogdoches.
A highway sign honoring Constable Lunsford was revealed on U.S. 59 during a short ceremony at about 10 a.m., just south of the city limits of Garrison. Lunsford was shot and killed after pulling over drug traffickers on Jan. 23, 1991. The highway, now called Constable Darrell Lunsford Sr. Memorial Highway, will be a cherished piece of history for his family, friends and law enforcement partners.
The memorial signs have been placed at the south and north ends of the City of Garrison.
A stretch of Highway 21 West was dedicated to Sergeant Tom Anderson Sitton during a ceremony at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Sitton was shot and killed in the line of duty on May 24, 1996. The ceremony took place in the 5300 block of Highway 21 West.
His dedications signs have been placed at that location as well as near County Road 779, coming from Douglass.
To honor his bravery and service, law enforcement officers from all over the state came to remember him and memorialize the stretch of SH 21 as the Sergeant Tom Sitton Memorial Highway.
Deputy Sheriff Raymond Bradley Jimmerson will also be honored on Wednesday. A section of Highway 259 will be dedicated to him during a ceremony at 3 p.m. Deputy Jimmerson was struck and killed on Oct. 5, 2018, while removing debris from the roadway. The ceremony will take place just south of the Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 office on Highway 259.
The dedication signs have been placed on Highway 259, just before the Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 office as well as near the Nacogdoches and Rusk County line.
In a press release, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office thanked everyone, including the Texas Department of Transportation, who took part in making the dedicated highway signs a reality.
“I cannot give enough gratitude to those that have given to help raise the funds and put in the time to make all of this possible,” said Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges in the press release.
