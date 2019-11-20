Nacogdoches Medical Center CEO named president of San Antonio hospital

From Nacogdoches Medical Center
NACOGDOCHES, Texas - NMC Health Network Chief Executive Officer, Philip Koovakada, M.S.N., M.S.H.C.A., has been named president and CEO of St. Luke’s Baptist Hospital, part of the Baptist Health System in San Antonio, Texas. Koovakada currently oversees the strategic, operational and clinical activities of NMC Health Network, which includes the 161bed acute care hospital, and 10 outpatient centers spanning both Nacogdoches and Shelby counties in East Texas. At NMC, Koovakada has been instrumental in developing new and enhanced service lines including bariatrics, advanced radiation oncology, minimally invasive surgery and robotics.
“Looking back over my tenure here in Nacogdoches, I am filled with pride as I reflect upon all the work we have achieved together and humbled that I was so fortunate to work with such an incredible team,” said Koovakada. “The team at NMC is filled with compassionate and driven people with the shared goal of providing the highest quality of care for the people of Nacogdoches and surrounding counties.”
Koovakada’s tenure at NMC began in 2016, where he served as chief operating office with responsibilities for the daily operations and oversight of NMC’s ancillary departments. Under his direction, the hospital earned consistent recognition and has exceeded national guidelines for excellence in care and improved operational efficiency. His leadership also positively impacted patient and employee satisfaction and has contributed to numerous accomplishments, including: Primary Stroke Center Certification and the Gold Seal of Approval from the Joint Commission and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Heart-Checkmark for Primary Stroke Centers The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for Chest Pain and Total Joint Replacement Commission on Cancer Accreditation through the American College of Surgeons Level IV Trauma Center Designation and Level II Special Care Nursery Designation by The Texas Department of State Health Services, and nine consecutive letter “A” grades from hospital safety watchdog The Leapfrog Group
“Philip’s track record speaks volumes about his leadership style that includes setting clear strategies and expectations and fostering a culture of collaboration between medical staff, employees and administration,” said Matt Stone, Baptist Health System group CEO. “I am confident that Philip is the right choice to complement St. Luke’s and Baptist Health System’s commitment as a Community Built on Care.”
Before his role at NMC, Koovakada served on the leadership team over the cardiovascular service line at Desert Regional Medical Center, a 385-bed, level II trauma center in Palm Springs, California.
Koovakada is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives. He holds a Master of Science in Healthcare Administration, a Master of Science in Nursing from California State University and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of St. Francis in Illinois.
Koovakada begins his role at St. Luke’s on December 11, 2019. A nationwide search for his replacement at NMC is underway.