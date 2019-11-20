Nacogdoches Medical Center CEO named president of San Antonio hospital

Koovakada’s tenure at NMC began in 2016, where he served as chief operating office with responsibilities for the daily operations and oversight of NMC’s ancillary departments. Under his direction, the hospital earned consistent recognition and has exceeded national guidelines for excellence in care and improved operational efficiency. His leadership also positively impacted patient and employee satisfaction and has contributed to numerous accomplishments, including:  Primary Stroke Center Certification and the Gold Seal of Approval from the Joint Commission and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Heart-Checkmark for Primary Stroke Centers  The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for Chest Pain and Total Joint Replacement  Commission on Cancer Accreditation through the American College of Surgeons  Level IV Trauma Center Designation and Level II Special Care Nursery Designation by The Texas Department of State Health Services, and nine consecutive letter “A” grades from hospital safety watchdog The Leapfrog Group