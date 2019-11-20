State removes Houston County Jail from non-compliant list

By Jeff Awtrey | November 20, 2019 at 11:37 AM CST - Updated November 20 at 11:39 AM

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A state commission has removed the Houston County Jail from its non-compliant list.

According to Sheriff Darrel Bobbitt, the jail was cited in October for not taking an inmate to his medical appointment after he was released. He said they would be taking the inmate to an appointment in November so they would be back in compliance.

The inspection report states “an inmate did not receive follow-up care as instructed by a physician after discharge from a hospital.”

As of at least Wednesday, the jail is no longer listed on the Texas Commission on Jail Standards non-compliant list.

