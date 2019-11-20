WEBXTRA: SFA Lumberjacks football team hoping to bring Chief Caddo home

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The 75th Meeting between Stephen F. Austin State University and Northwestern State is Thursday night. Chief Caddo, The largest trophy in all of college football, will be on the line.
The game will kick off at Northwestern State at 6 p.m.
SFA is hoping to bring back Chief for the first time since 2016. They are also looking to get their third win of the season.
Northwestern State sent Chief Caddo back to Texas temporarily for the funeral of Dr. Baker Patillo, a former SFA president.
SFA head football coach Colby Carthel had his picture taken with Chief Caddo, and it inspired him to bring the trophy back home to Nacogdoches.
“It means everything to this team," Carthel said. 'These seniors want to go out with a win, and it’s a big rivalry. Dr. Baker Patillo was the president when I was hired here."
