Angelina County manhunt suspect charged with 5 counts of aggravated assault against public servant

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An 18-year-old man who allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle and fired shots at law enforcement officers Wednesday has been charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including five counts aggravated assault against a public servant.
Nathon Dakota Lamar was also the subject of a multi-agency manhunt.
Lamar is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on five first-degree felony aggravated assault against a public servant charges, a second-degree felony burglary of a habitation charge, a state-jail felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge, a Class A misdemeanor bail jumping charge, a Class B misdemeanor failure to appear - possession of marijuana charge, and a Class C misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia charge.
A bond amount of $500 has been set for the possession of drug paraphernalia charge.
Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches posted a press release about the incidents that led up to Lamar’s arrest.
According to the press release, ACSO deputies responded to the area of FM 2021 at about 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, where a stolen vehicle had crashed. The driver, who was later identified as Lamar, fled the scene before law enforcement officers arrived.
Then at about 11:25 a.m. Sanches, ACSO deputies and investigators, and Lufkin police officers responded to a report of a vehicle burglary in progress. The actor was believed to be Lamar and possibly armed with a handgun. The suspect ran away from the scene, the press release stated.
“Upon arrival officers set a perimeter in an attempt to take the suspect into custody,” the press release stated. “While deputies and investigators were setting the perimeter, other deputies, investigators, Sheriff Sanches, and Lufkin PD Chief Thomas arrived at Lamar’s residence, where Lamar arrived, and an exchange of gunfire took place.”
During the shootout, Lamar allegedly fled into a wooded area behind the home. Then, numerous agencies took part in a manhunt for Lamar.
At about 6 p.m. Wednesday, a homeowner returned from work and found that someone had entered his house, which was located near where Lamar was last seen.
The Lufkin PD SWAT team arrived at the house and cleared it. During the search, the SWAT team members found Lamar hiding in the attic, the press release stated.
According to the press release, additional charges are pending against Lamar. They include deadly conduct and multiple counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft.
“ACSO would like to thank all the agencies involved for this large-scale search for an armed threat to our community,” the press release stated.
The agencies involved included the Lufkin Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, the Texas A&M Forest Service Law Enforcement Division, the Central ISD Police Department, and the Texas Department of Transportation.
