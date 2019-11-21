Central’s Lexi Windsor heading to Bossier

POLLOK, Texas (KTRE) - For the second time this week Central had a softball player sign their letter on intent to play college softball.
Senior Lexi Windsor will be going to Bossier Parish Community College and play in the Region XIV Conference of the NJCAA.
Windsor has been a constant force for the Lady Bulldogs. She has been given All-State two years, in 2018 she was the District MVP and last year she won District pitcher of the year.
Earlier this week her teammate KK Hancock signed with conference rival NTCC.
