Chief Caddo on the line in Thursday football finale for SFA

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It has been over 370 days since the seven foot tall Chief Caddo sat inside the SFA Field House.
Colby Carthel and his underdog jacks look to change that on Thursday night in the annual Battle for Chief Caddo. SFA has not won the annual rivalry game since 2016.
“It is one of the good ones,” Carthel said. “This is what football is all about.”
SFA enters the game 2-9 with the Demons are 3-8 after picking up an upset win on the road last week against Sam Houston State. The game will have a Thursday night kick of 6 pm.
“It changes everything,” Carthel said. "We came back from Central Arkansas Saturday night and on Sunday night had what would be our Tuesday practice. “It has been taxing on the coaches time wise because yu have to stretch a 100 hour week into five days.”
The people of Lousiana have grown found of the trophy but in the spirit of good sportsmanship it did pay a visit to SFA earlier this year.
“They brought it over to the memorial service for Dr. Patillo said,” Carthel said. “They knew how much this game and the trophy meant to him. I never had the honor of meeting him. He was the president when I was here. I was at his memorial service and the chief was there. I know what this game means to him. We are going to do our best to bring the chief back.”
As the season comes to an end, Carthel admits it has been tough but he is proud of the young team. He lost a good bit of players after he was hired then injuries and academic issues sidelined several uperclassmen forcing the staff to play about 50 percent freshman most of the year.
“We want to be competing for the playoffs,” Carthel said. “This is the first time in 14 years my staff won’t be in the postseason. I don’t know what you are supposed to do for Thanksgiving. I think you cook a turkey or something like that. I said early we might not win a game this year and we have been fortunate enough to win two and working on three.”
