Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett alleged Mason Rudolph uttered racial slur prior to Thursday Night Football brawl, per ESPN

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, left, gets ready to hit Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, second from left, with a helmet during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. The Browns won 21-7. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Source: Ron Schwane)
By Randy Buffington | November 21, 2019 at 12:37 PM CST - Updated November 21 at 3:40 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -According to ESPN, Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett told NFL officials that Mason Rudolph called him a racial slur prior to the altercation that broke out during Thursday Night Football.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said the league looked into the situation “and found no such evidence,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report on the allegation.

The Pittsburgh Steelers QB strongly denies the allegations. His attorney, Timothy Younger released a statement responding to the accusations.

Garrett’s suspension was upheld by the NFL. He is suspended indefinitely, with a minimum punishment lasting for the rest of the regular season and postseason.

It was a shock to several folks, even in the Browns’ locker room:

