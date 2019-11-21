DPS IDs Cushing, Reklaw victims in Wednesday fatal crash

Editor’s note: A previous version had incorrect information from DPS about who crossed the center line.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS has released details, including names, in connection with a wreck Wednesday afternoon which killed two Cushing residents and a Reklaw man.
Robert Earl Sanders, 64, and Johnny T. Sanders, 84, of Cushing, and Byron Andrew Luna, 54, of Reklaw, died at the scene, which was located on State Highway 204, 1.4 miles southeast of Jacksonville.
The preliminary report states Sanders was driving a 2017 Nissan Altima southeast and crossed the center stripe and struck the front left of a 2002 Chevy Tahoe, driven by Luna. The Tahoe caught fire and the Altima came to rest in the southbound lane. Johnny Sanders was Robert Sanders’ passenger.
